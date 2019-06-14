1 / 5

Low levels of vitamin K in the body can potentially lead to the onset of chronic diseases and mobility limitation in older age, says a study published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences. Present in foods like spinach, broccoli, meat, eggs etc., vitamin K is significant for various body functions. It is required for blood clot, regulating calcium levels, and metabolism of bones. A protein named prothrombin is what helps you keep your bones mobility intact and vitamin K helps in its production. Apart from this, vitamin K helps in boosting your cognitive and heart health. If you are vitamin K deficient, you may experience symptoms like easy bruises, bleeding in membranes lining areas inside the body, dark stool colour etc. Certain factors including taking blood thinning drugs, antibiotics, having fat malabsorption, or not eating vitamin K rich foods can potentially increase your risk of being vitamin K deficient. This vitamin is extremely important for everyone including kids, adults and older people. In old age, its deficiency can put you at risk of various problems associated with mobility. Here, we tell you how to keep your mobility intact in old age.