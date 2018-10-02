2 / 5

This may sound weird, but you must be aware that certain foods can serve as the most effective guard against harmful rays of the sun. Hence, apart from wearing a broad-spectrum SPF on your face, you must eat your sunscreen too. An antioxidant found in tomatoes and other red and orange fruits and vegetables can enhance your sun protection by as much as 33%. Experts point out at tomato paste to be one of the best sources of this antioxidant. Green tea should be another must try as it serves as a great source of protection against UVA and UVB rays. Also, the caffeine present in green tea reduces risk of skin cancer. Dark chocolate lovers too can rejoice as flavonoids present in dark chocolate can help you save your skin from sunburn.