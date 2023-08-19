Eat More Greens
It's a good idea to include cruciferous vegetables in your diet, but it's even more important to eat these greens when you're ill. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have revealed that natural molecules found in cruciferous vegetables like kale, cauliflower, broccoli, or cabbage can help maintain a healthy barrier in the lung and protect against infection.
In a mice study, they have found that molecules in cruciferous vegetables help activate AHR (aryl hydrocarbon receptor) in the endothelial cells lining blood vessels in the lung, and thereby improves protection against infection. A protein found at barrier sites like the gut and the lung, AHR is crucial for maintaining a strong barrier in the lungs. Molecules in cruciferous vegetables act as dietary 'ligands' for AHR. The researchers noted that while the lung barrier is impacted by infections like flu, it can be improved by eating AHR ligand-rich diet. The study findings were reported in Nature.
Let’s explore some other health benefits of eating cruciferous vegetables: