Another Reason To Eat Cruciferous Vegetables: They Can Protect Against Lung Infection

Let's explore some of the amazing health benefits of eating cruciferous vegetables.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : August 19, 2023 7:56 PM IST

Eat More Greens

It's a good idea to include cruciferous vegetables in your diet, but it's even more important to eat these greens when you're ill. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have revealed that natural molecules found in cruciferous vegetables like kale, cauliflower, broccoli, or cabbage can help maintain a healthy barrier in the lung and protect against infection. In a mice study, they have found that molecules in cruciferous vegetables help activate AHR (aryl hydrocarbon receptor) in the endothelial cells lining blood vessels in the lung, and thereby improves protection against infection. A protein found at barrier sites like the gut and the lung, AHR is crucial for maintaining a strong barrier in the lungs. Molecules in cruciferous vegetables act as dietary 'ligands' for AHR. The researchers noted that while the lung barrier is impacted by infections like flu, it can be improved by eating AHR ligand-rich diet. The study findings were reported in Nature. Let’s explore some other health benefits of eating cruciferous vegetables:

Nutritional Content

Cruciferous vegetables are low in calories and high in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They also contain glucosinolates, which are known to have strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, meaning they help protect cells from disease-causing damage. Glucosinolates also the bitter flavor in cruciferous vegetables.  Also Read - Menopause: Hormonal Changes and Health Implications

Lowers Heart Disease Risk

Studies have shown that glucosinolates in cruciferous vegetables help reduce your LDL (bad) cholesterol, and thus lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.

Helps In Weight Loss

As they are high in fiber, eating cruciferous vegetables helps you feel fuller longer, and thus aid weight loss. Broccoli in particular is an excellent source of fiber.