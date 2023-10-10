  • ENG

Ancient Wisdom, Modern Wellness: Adapting Traditional Candle Practices For Today's Stressful World

How can we adapt traditional candle practices to find solace in our modern lives? Here are some ways by Mr Umesh Singh, Founder and Director, Tara Candles.

October 10, 2023

Adapting Traditional Candle Practices

Stress and anxiety are constant companions, and many find solace in rediscovering age-old practices passed down through generations. For instance, according to ancient wisdom, people light oil lamps and candles during Diwali to celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This tradition not only illuminates homes but also signifies hope and positivity in the hearts of individuals. The significance of candles has now evolved beyond their crucial role in religious ceremonies and practical usage as they have an essential role in modern wellness.

The Modern Stress Epidemic

Fast forward to the 21st century, and the significance of candles has transcended their practical and religious uses. As people are increasingly burdened with information, stressors, and expectations, their mental and emotional well-being is often at stake, resulting in anxiety and burnout. Moreover, as we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges, stress, and uncertainties that prompted people worldwide to seek comfort and solace in unexpected places. One such source of relief or a glimmer of hope and serenity was the candle.

Meditation And Mindfulness

Light a candle in a quiet space, focus on the flame, and take deep, intentional breaths. This helps calm the mind, lower anxiety, and improve concentration. It is a modern take on ancient meditation techniques.

Digital Detox

In a world dominated by screens and technology, disconnecting and connecting with the gentle glow of a candle can be a refreshing break from the digital world.

Symbolism And Intention

Like in ancient practices, use candles to symbolise your intentions. Lighting a candle can represent a fresh start, a moment of reflection, or a commitment to self-improvement.