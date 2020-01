1 / 6

Eggs are a rich source of vitamins and minerals. It is the perfect food that can be added to any meal be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. Some fo the nutrients in this superfood, other than protein, are zinc, iron, riboflavin, calcium, vitamins A, B and D, iron, phosphorous, lutein (a phytochemical that benefits your eyes), cholesterol and choline (a nutrient essential for brain development). The whites of an egg is pure protein that can bring down your blood pressure levels.