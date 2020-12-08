1 / 7

Kidney disease is a silent killer. Most people with chronic kidney disease remain oblivious of the problem until they acquire a more severe and critical form of the disease. That's because the disease usually develops over time. Your kidneys are vital for many functions in the body. They help remove toxins and waste from the blood as well as work with other organs to regulate blood pressure, increase red blood cell production, and synthesize vitamin D. Kidneys also secrete three important hormones – erythropoietin, renin, and calcitriol – that play a key role in maintaining good health. Not only chronic kidney disease causes your kidney function to deteriorate, it also makes you vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke. The good news is that kidney disease can be prevented through positive lifestyle changes. Early detection can also slow the progression of the disease and even halt or reverse it. Therefore, it is important to understand the risk factors and warning signs to diagnose it before progressing to advanced stages. Here are 6 signs and symptoms that could signal kidney problem.