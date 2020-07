1 / 6

The Indian gooseberry, or amla as it is commonly called, is loaded with nutrients that gives you an amazing health boost. It contains almost eight times more vitamin C than an orange. This fibre-rich food is also packed with potent antioxidants. It offers protection from common viruses and bacteria and may even be able to help you keep cancer at bay. One amla a day can even help you keep digestive problems away and reduce inflammation. This amazing fruit has been used since ancient times for its healing properties. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian healing therapy, often used this fruit in many of its formulations. You can have it raw or dried. Nowadays, you can easily get amla powder and amla juice in the market. Whatever form you take it in, the benefits are the same. Here, we reveal a few health benefits of the Indian gooseberry.