Meditation And Mindfulness

There’s plenty to benefit from wellbeing practices such as meditation and mindfulness. A 2021 study conducted by IIIT-Hyderabad and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, found that 30 minutes of guided meditation done for six months significantly increased grey matter over the frontal brain regions responsible for control of attention and decision-making and over the left hippocampus that is responsible for memory in patients with mild Alzheimer’s.