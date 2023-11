Chronic Inflammation Contributes To The Development Of Alzheimer's Disease

In response to infections or injuries, the immune system is activated, and immune cells release inflammatory molecules known as cytokines. These cytokines act as alarm signals, alerting the body and recruiting other immune cells to the site of infection or injury for assistance. However, when the alarm is repeatedly sounded, chronic inflammation can ensue, detrimental to neuronal health and ultimately leading to neuronal damage and death.