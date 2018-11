1 / 5

Have you heard anyone say no to a vacation? Probably not, as almost all of us love travelling. While some are more frequent travellers, travelling being one of their hobbies, some travel less by choice. However, there's hardly any who would refuse to travel for the sake of pleasure and to get away from the daily bustle. Travelling can be your best alternative medicine. Yes, that's what science has proven already. Here are few ways by which travelling can make you remain healthy and strong.