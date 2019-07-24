1 / 5

“Ingesting small amounts of peanut protein can lower risk of peanut allergy”, says a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Peanut allergy is one of the most common allergies seen. It is characterised by signs and symptoms like an itchy skin, nausea, a runny nose, anaphylaxis, and an itching sensation in or around the mouth or throat. Like any other allergies, peanut allergy can be bothersome as well. In fact, in some cases, an allergy can be life-threatening too. Therefore, it is always advised to have a look at the ingredients of a food product before buying it. Also, you must be aware about your health condition that what suits your body and what doesn’t. There are certain factors including your age, family history, atopic dermatitis etc. that can increase your risk of developing a peanut allergy. As far as peanut allergy is concerned, its diagnosis is quite complicated as its symptoms vary from person to person. Also, an individual may not always experience the same symptoms during every reaction. So, it is advised to keep a track of your reaction that how much you ate, when the symptoms started, what did you do to reduce the symptoms, and how long it took for them to be relieved. After reaching a clinic you can expect your doctor to ask these things and perform these tests.