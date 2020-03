1 / 6

When it comes to trying out natural ingredients for enhancing beauty, most of us don’t stop to think twice before applying anything on our face. But everything that is natural may not be suitable for your facial skin. In fact, there are many wonderful products of nature that may have amazing healing properties, but these may not be good for your skin. So, it is always better to ascertain the facts first before going and anything and everything on your facial skin. This will save you a lot of sorrow later. Indiscriminate use of natural products on your face can sometimes lead to irreversible conditions like marks and scars. But unfortunately, now, thanks to the Internet, one can find many solutions advocating the use of such harmful products. This is unfortunate. That is why, here, we reveal a list of natural ingredients that you must keep away from your face.