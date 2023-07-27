Alcoholism And Binge Drinking: Understand The Difference

Risks Of Alcoholism
Do not be mistaken, alcoholism can also cause serious health problems. Consuming large amounts of alcohol is never good for health and is also not recommended. Here are some health problems that can arise from alcoholism: esophagus, liver, breast, colon, or rectum, cardiovascular disease, cancers of the mouth, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and stretching of heart muscle, liver diseases, such as fatty liver, liver inflammation, and irreversible liver scarring, pancreatitis, or inflammation in the pancreas.