Alcoholism And Binge Drinking: Understand The Difference

If you think that binge drinking is healthier than alcoholism, you are wrong. Understand the difference between the two.

Written by Kinkini Gupta | Published : July 27, 2023 6:53 PM IST

Binge Drinking And Alcoholism

Alcohol addiction is harmful in every way. However, did you know that there are two types of harmful drinking? The first one is binge drinking and the second one is alcoholism. Let us find out the impact they have on our health.

What Is Binge Drinking?

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism in the U.S., has defined binge drinking as when a person follows a pattern of large amount of alcohol consumption within a very short period. This pattern of heavy alcohol consumption can increase the blood alcohol concentration to 0.08 per cent or even higher. binge drinking is defined differently for men and women. For men, it is when they consume five drinks or more in two hours and for women, it is when they consume four drinks or more.

What Is Alcoholism?

Unlike binge drinking, it is difficult to determine alcoholism by the parameters of a particular number of drinks. Alcoholism is determined by the tolerance of alcohol of a person and whether or not the person is able to control their number of drinks or able to stop drinking.

Risks Of Binge Drinking

A study conducted on young adults stated that, as compared to typical drinking, binge drinking can lead to very high risk of alcohol-related consequences. This can eventually cause numerous serious illnesses.

Risks Of Alcoholism

Do not be mistaken, alcoholism can also cause serious health problems. Consuming large amounts of alcohol is never good for health and is also not recommended. Here are some health problems that can arise from alcoholism: esophagus, liver, breast, colon, or rectum, cardiovascular disease, cancers of the mouth, high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and stretching of heart muscle, liver diseases, such as fatty liver, liver inflammation, and irreversible liver scarring, pancreatitis, or inflammation in the pancreas.