Dearth Of Qualified Medical Professionals









The British think tank based in London 'Chatham House' stated in a 2020 research paper that there are huge challenges for health systems in India in terms of quality, accessibility, affordability and inequity. While India is home to some of the best hospitals in the world, there is an "acute shortage" of qualified medical professionals. In fact, the ratio of available doctors to population can be estimated at 1:1,596. It is particularly low in rural areas, where patients have to travel long distances to get basic care. Also Read - AI And ML In Healthcare: 7 Ways These Technologies Can Enhance Patient Care