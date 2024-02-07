Meanwhile, the American multinational technology corporation IBM stated that currently, the most common roles for AI in medical settings are "clinical decision support and imaging analysis", which help providers make decisions about treatments, medications, mental health and other patient needs by providing them with "quick access to information or research that is relevant to their patient". "In medical imaging, AI tools are being used to analyse CT scans, X-rays, MRIs and other images for lesions that a human radiologist might miss". AI's scope, however, is steadily increasing. Also Read - Parenting Essentials: Follow These Tips To Ease Your Child's Worries