AI's Scope In Ever-Evolving Healthcare Sector: State-Of-The-Art Algorithms, Medical Accuracies

Written by Prerna Mittra | Published : February 7, 2024 1:32 PM IST

Scope Of Artificial Intelligence

With new technological advancements and modifications in the field of healthcare and science, the future of AI appears to be vast and ever-evolving. TheHealthsite.com recently did a story, in which it discussed the scope of artificial intelligence by tapping into the eye's diagnostic potential to predict cardiovascular diseases.

Retinal Anomalies As Precursors To Heart Conditions

During the story, we learnt from Dr Divya Rao, medical director of Remidio that integration of AI into fundus cameras has made it possible to "detect retinal anomalies that are precursors to cardiovascular conditions". She said that in 2019, Remidio pioneered the development of an "offline AI" that does not depend on the internet for inferencing. Its algorithms have been "extensively validated" through partnerships with leading ophthalmologists. Also Read - King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, Says Buckingham Palace; Was Receiving Treatment For Enlarged Prostate

How Does It Work?

According to Dr Rao, the eye offers a "non-invasive window" to the body’s vasculature. "Techniques of image capture such as fundus cameras help clinicians observe the blood vessels in the retina, an integral part of the central nervous system. It shares characteristics with the brain’s vasculature. Consequently, changes in the retinal vessels can mirror and sometimes predict systemic vascular diseases," she said.

Early Detection Methods

The doctor added that there is a "critical demand" for early detection methods for cardiovascular diseases that are not only non-invasive and affordable, but also highly accurate. The expert explained that as the eye allows for the early detection of vascular changes, AI-powered retinal imaging can reveal early signs of blood vessel damage before cardiovascular symptoms. "...thus, screening for vision impairing conditions, cardiovascular risk assessment and other systemic conditions can be provided at a primary care centre near you." Also Read - King Charles Cancer Diagnosis: What Does The Monarch Eat Every Day?

State-of-the-art Computer Algorithms

According to the National Library of Medicine, while computer systems are known to execute tasks "more efficiently than humans", more recently, state-of-the-art computer algorithms have achieved accuracies that are "at par with human experts" in the field of medical sciences.

Dearth Of Qualified Medical Professionals

The British think tank based in London 'Chatham House' stated in a 2020 research paper that there are huge challenges for health systems in India in terms of quality, accessibility, affordability and inequity. While India is home to some of the best hospitals in the world, there is an "acute shortage" of qualified medical professionals. In fact, the ratio of available doctors to population can be estimated at 1:1,596. It is particularly low in rural areas, where patients have to travel long distances to get basic care. Also Read - AI And ML In Healthcare: 7 Ways These Technologies Can Enhance Patient Care

AI Offering Solutions

AI technologies, the Chatham House report stated, could help address a number of these challenges, by "improving access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural and low-income settings; addressing the uneven ratio of skilled doctors to patients; improving the training and efficiency of doctors and nurses; and enabling the delivery of personalised healthcare, at scale".

Current Role Of AI

Meanwhile, the American multinational technology corporation IBM stated that currently, the most common roles for AI in medical settings are "clinical decision support and imaging analysis", which help providers make decisions about treatments, medications, mental health and other patient needs by providing them with "quick access to information or research that is relevant to their patient". "In medical imaging, AI tools are being used to analyse CT scans, X-rays, MRIs and other images for lesions that a human radiologist might miss". AI's scope, however, is steadily increasing. Also Read - Parenting Essentials: Follow These Tips To Ease Your Child's Worries