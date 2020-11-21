1 / 6

Recently, Ambee, the environmental intelligence company that measures air quality at a postcode level, compiled a detailed analysis of air quality data before and after Diwali across Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Jaipur for the time period 9th November to 18th November. Delhi recorded high levels of pollution with average AQI consistently above 250 before and after Diwali. The average PM2.5 content was above 200, which is twice the recommended safe limit. On the other hand, Bengaluru remained the cleanest with average AQI ranging between 50-70 and average PM2.5 just above 25 throughout the period. But the levels in Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Jaipur continued to show higher levels of pollution. Every year, this hazard raises its ugly head around this time. But there is a very simple and inexpensive solution to this problem. Get yourself an air purifying indoor plant to ensure that your home is safe from this pollution. Here we list a few plants that you can get for yourself.