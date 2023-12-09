Air Pollution And Respiratory Diseases: The Link Between The Two

Air Pollution

Air pollution results in environmental damage and adversely affects the well-being of the patients. We must be aware as we see more brown haze over a city. The pollutants in the ambient air were mainly from industrial production, forest and brush fires, garbage burning, and transport emissions. Nevertheless, Dr. Inder Mohan Chugh, Senior Director of Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explains that indoor air contains all the same pollutants (tobacco smoking/ benzene and formaldehyde from furniture) as outdoor air. Still, the concentrations are different, usually lower.