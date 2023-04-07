Dementia
Prolonged exposure to air pollution is associated with increased risk of various health problems including stroke, ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, lung cancer, asthma and lower respiratory infections. Are you aware that it may also raise your risk of developing dementia?
A new study from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has suggested that exposure to fine particulate air pollutants (PM2.5) may also increase the risk of dementia.
Currently, over 57 million people are estimated to be affected by dementia, and the number is expected to increase to 153 million by 2050. A large number of these cases are thought to be caused by modifiable risk factors, such as air pollution that could have been avoided.
Let’s look at some other modifiable risk factors of dementia that are less known to people.