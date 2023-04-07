Sign In
    Air Pollution And Other Lesser-Known Risk Factors Of Dementia

    Experts say up to 40 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented by targeting the modifiable risk factors associated with the disease.

    April 7, 2023

    Dementia

    Prolonged exposure to air pollution is associated with increased risk of various health problems including stroke, ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, lung cancer, asthma and lower respiratory infections. Are you aware that it may also raise your risk of developing dementia? A new study from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has suggested that exposure to fine particulate air pollutants (PM2.5) may also increase the risk of dementia. Currently, over 57 million people are estimated to be affected by dementia, and the number is expected to increase to 153 million by 2050. A large number of these cases are thought to be caused by modifiable risk factors, such as air pollution that could have been avoided. Let’s look at some other modifiable risk factors of dementia that are less known to people.

    Smoking

    Quit smoking to reduce your risk of developing dementia. Smoking can lead to vascular problems, which can increase the risk for Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia, two most common forms of dementia. Moreover, toxins in cigarette smoke are known to cause inflammation and stress to cells, which can contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

    Processed Meat

    A study by scientists from the University's Nutritional Epidemiology Group found that consuming a 25g serving of processed meat a day (one rasher of bacon) was associated with a 44 per cent increased risk of developing dementia. However, people who eat unprocessed red meat like beef, pork or veal were less likely to develop dementia, the risk was decreased by 19 per cent for 50g of unprocessed red meat a day.  Also Read - World Health Day 2023: Importance Of Exercising & Well Balanced Diet, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

    Social Isolation

    Socially isolated or lonely older adults are more likely to develop dementia than older adults who aren't. Social isolation is also linked to increased risk of heart disease, stroke and premature death.

    Other Modifiable Risk Factors Of Dementia

    The other modifiable risk factors of dementia include: less education early in life, mid-life hearing loss, hypertension, excessive alcohol intake, obesity, depression, physical inactivity and diabetes later in life (65 and above), and head injury in mid-life.  Also Read - World Health Day 2023: How Can India Achieve 'Health For All' Goal?