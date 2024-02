Advantages Of AI Chatbots In Healthcare









Artificial intelligence (AI) is now a part of our daily lives. From defence to healthcare, AI is required in everything and it has been a monumental addition to infrastructures. AI chatbots are also part of this technological advancement. It is an online program which can simulate human-like interactions. Customers can ask a question and a chatbot will have the answer to it and you can access it through mobile apps or websites. AI chatbots use NLP and machine learning to simulate legitimate responses that can help in the healthcare sector.