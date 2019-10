1 / 6

Unless you have a fictional fantasy of Adaline, from 2015 sci-fi drama movie, Age of Adaline, there’s no way you escape ageing. Ageing is a natural and biological process that can’t be stopped or reversed. Some age gracefully and some can’t accept the fact that youth diminishes bringing in wrinkles, fine lines and sagging skin. Who doesn’t want to stay young? If ageing can’t be stopped, can it be delayed? Yes, it might be possible. Also, the great news is that you don’t have to go for any unnatural processes and surgeries for the same. All you have to do is eat better and healthy. Because remember, you are what you eat. And what you eat shows on your face first. Make these anti-ageing foods your staple for lifelong glow, radiance and skin health.