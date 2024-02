Uterine Cervix Cancer









Cancer (Ca) of the uterine cervix is the most commonly treated malignancy with the best and long-term results. Since the incidence of cervical cancers is significantly high in number, the utility of brachytherapy was more in cervical cancers than in other body sites, especially in India and other socio-economically weaker nations. Since the radioactive material, namely Iodine125 or Iridium192, is typically tiny, has high specific activity, and has high energy, radiation doses conformed to the tumour and delivered in short duration contribute to less harmful radiation effects on adjacent normal tissues.