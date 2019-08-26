1 / 5

First identified in Uganada in the year 1947, Zika virus is an infection transmitted through an infected Aedes mosquito. Notably, this mosquito bites in the morning only. This viral infection usually does not lead to any symptoms. However, if they occur, you may experience signs like mild fever, rashes, joint and muscle pain, headaches, and red eyes. Estimated incubation of the Zika virus is 3 to 14 days. As far as diagnosis of this infection concerned, your doctor will conduct a blood and urine test. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for Zika virus. Medicines and dietary habits are suggested only to relieve the symptoms. If not treated on time, Zika virus infection may lead to certain complications like collapsed skull, eye damage, joint problem, reduced body movement, reduced brain tissue etc. In case you are not affected with this virus and want to prevent the condition, here are some of the effective tips to follow.