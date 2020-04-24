1 / 6

You need to take care of your heart if you want to live a healthy and fit life. Heart disease is very common, and it accounts for almost one-third of all deaths worldwide. An unhealthy lifestyle without any physical activity plays a major role in the development of heart diseases. Diet also plays a major role in heart health and can impact your risk of heart disease. There are many foods that can have an effect on blood pressure levels, triglycerides, cholesterol levels and inflammation. These are all risk factors for heart disease. So, to bring down your risk of all these diseases you need to eat right. At the same time, you need to avoid fatty, unhealthy foods. Fried and processed foods are to be avoided at all times. These can affect your overall health too. Since, we are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes all the more important to take care of your heart. Because, if you have any heart problem, it can put you at risk of severe complications of this disease. Here are a few heart-friendly foods that you must add to your diet.