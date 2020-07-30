1 / 6

Most of us often tend to neglect our nails that serve as protection for our fingers and toes. Nails are made up of layers of a protein known as keratin, which is also found in your skin and hair. This protein protects your nails from damage. An unhealthy nails can split, peel, or break. Discoloration, brittle nails, slow growth, thinning of nails, swelling, redness or pain around nails are signs that your nails are unhealthy. It estimated that about 27 percent of women have brittle nails, also known as onychoschizia. Brittle nails may result from an underlying health condition or caused by external factors. Both too little moisture and too much moisture can lead to brittle nails. Repeated washing and drying of fingernails may cause dry and brittle nails due to too little moisture. On the other hand, overexposure to detergents, household cleaners, and nail polish remover may cause soft and brittle nails due to too much moisture. Certain health conditions like iron deficiency, hypothyroidism and Raynaud’s syndrome can also cause brittle nails. Age is another cause of unhealthy nails. As people age, toenails normally become thicker and harder, but fingernails get thinner and more brittle.To keep your nails healthy and strong, you need to moisturize them regularly, protect them from harsh chemicals, and look after them. In addition, eating the right food is important to keep your nails strong and healthy. Here are 5 foods that you should include to your daily diet for strong nails.