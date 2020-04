1 / 6

We have just lived through the 21-day lockdown and it has now been extended till May 3. If you are a diabetic, you may be worried about what this may mean for your efforts to maintain your blood sugar levels in the face of scarcity of many fresh products. Luckily, most of us are getting a regular supply of fresh fruits and vegetables. There are many home delivery apps that ensure a regular supply of fresh foods to our doorsteps. Diet, as we all know, plays an important role in diabetes management. You need to eat healthy if you want to control your blood sugar levels. But during lockdown, you may get lazy and slip just a little. But this can be dangerous for overall health. Therefore, we reveal a few foods that will keep you full and also help you maintain your blood sugar levels. These are easy to find and everyday food that is available in most household.