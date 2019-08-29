1 / 7

Acupuncture was first practiced by the Chinese at around 100 BC. It is a part of pseudoscience and an important player in the placebo techniques. It is most often used to remove pain. In order to do so, they insert thin needles into the skin. It can also be done with the correct application of heat, pressure and laser lights. But according to some acupuncturists, that is just the tip. Moxibustion and cupping techniques have also been derived from the ideas of acupuncture. In different countries, it has different names and different ways of administrating it. According to a study done by Cochrane, acupuncture has no long-lasting consequences, but it sure has short term effects. These effects may not be due to the treatment itself. It could also be due to psychological reasons. Acupuncture has no major side-effects and mostly causes problem during sterile techniques. It is cost-effective and generally safe but not without risk.