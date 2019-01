1 / 5

Due to overactive skin’s oil glands and inflamed pores, pimples occur. Mostly appearing on the face, your pimples may become worse due to some skin bacteria. There are various other reasons behind these including stress, hormones, genetics, and so on. Many people prefer squeezing the pimples that keep getting to pop up on face time to time. However, doing that is not the best approach to prevent them. Skincare experts suggest some of the simple ways to keep pimples at bay. According to them, keep washing your face, eating citrus fruits, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding oily cosmetics can help achieving that.