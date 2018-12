1 / 6

Acne is a common chronic, inflammatory skin condition that generally occurs during puberty. However, it can occur at any age and can leave spots and pimples on your face, back, chest, neck, and shoulders. Some of its risk factors include menstrual cycle, genetics, anxiety, and stress. There are numerous medicines to treat it. But, what can be more safe and reliable than home remedies? Try applying Multani Mitti and sandalwood face pack, neem and rose face pack, cucumber face pack, turmeric and yoghurt face pack, and green tea to get rid of it.