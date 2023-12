A Healthy Heart

As the festive season approaches, getting swept up in the excitement and indulging in treats and rich meals is easy. It promises a long life and the ability to savour every moment you spend with loved ones so that you can be with them for every hug, dance, and many more festivals to come. With 6 in 10 Indians suffering from high LDL cholesterol (LDL-C), your heart’s health is paramount, particularly during this festive time.