9 High Fibre Fruits For Heart Health, Weight Loss And Satiety

High fibre fruits enhances satiety, improves lipid profiles and supports a balanced gut microbiome.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : February 2, 2026 6:03 PM IST

Importance Of High Fibre Foods

Diary fibre is an important part of a healthy diet that promotes cardiovascular, metabolic and gastrointestinal health, while reducing the risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, colorectal cancer, and obesity. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gel that helps lower cholesterol and stabilise blood glucose. While insoluble fibre remains intact to promote bowel regularity and digestive health. Check out these nine hibre-rich foods that promotes heart health weight loss and satiety.

Pear

Pear is well known for providing both soluble and soluble fibres. It help promote gut health by acting as a prebiotic, while reducing cholesterol levels, supporting heart health and managing weight by enhancing your satirty.

Apple

Apple is widely rich for pectin, a type of soluble fibre that help form a gel like substance in the digestive tract. It is known to lower bad cholesterol, regulate blood sugar level while promoting heart health and enhancing satiety for better weight management. Also Read - Are fruits a no-no for people with diabetes?

Orange

Orange is a star of vitamin C, but they are a good source of soluble fibre that helps regulate blood pressure, boost feeling of fullness, lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and promote healthy digestion.

Plum

Plum is also a great source of soluble fibre that helps regulate your digestive enzyme. The natural laxative found in this fruit help relieve constipation.

Grapefruit

