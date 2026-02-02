9 High Fibre Fruits For Heart Health, Weight Loss And Satiety

Importance Of High Fibre Foods









Diary fibre is an important part of a healthy diet that promotes cardiovascular, metabolic and gastrointestinal health, while reducing the risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, colorectal cancer, and obesity. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gel that helps lower cholesterol and stabilise blood glucose. While insoluble fibre remains intact to promote bowel regularity and digestive health. Check out these nine hibre-rich foods that promotes heart health weight loss and satiety.