Excessive Mucus









There is a reason why mucus exists in the body. According to nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor, mucus is the body's self-cleaning system that plays a crucial role in "trapping toxins and keeping the respiratory system healthy". But, sometimes our body needs a little boost to flush out excessive mucus, she said in an Instagram post, adding that there are nine key foods that can naturally support the process of ridding the body of excess mucus. Read on to find out.