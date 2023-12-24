  • ENG

Select Language

8 Important Things To Know About Pediatric Obesity

Verified VERIFIED

Children with a BMI between the 85th and 95th percentile are categorised as overweight, and those at or above the 95th percentile are considered obese.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : December 24, 2023 11:01 AM IST

1/8

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is a pressing global issue. A body mass index (BMI) below the 5th percentile for age is considered underweight, while a BMI between the 5th and 85th percentile is classified as normal weight. Children with a BMI between the 85th and 95th percentile are categorised as overweight, and those at or above the 95th percentile are considered obese. According to Dr Jyothi Raghuram, senior consultant-general pediatrics and pediatric rheumatology, Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru, pediatric obesity often stems from a surplus of calorie intake over output, fuelled by unbalanced diets and the inversion of the food pyramid. "Sometimes there are hormonal causes such as hypothyroidism or genetic causes leading to childhood obesity," she said.

2/8

Mother's Role

The doctor said a woman must avoid teenage pregnancy and take folic acid supplements preconception. "Expecting mothers must follow a healthy diet, and stay active during pregnancy. Adequate support from the partner and family members [is important] and breastfeeding is essential." Also Read - Idiopathic Hypersomnia: Understanding Its Rarity And Prevalence

3/8

Nutritional ABCs

Dr Jyothi said overfeeding, reliance on formula milk (even when not necessary), and introduction of packaged cereals during weaning contribute to childhood obesity. "Strategies to prevent this include breastfeeding as recommended by WHO, avoiding force-feeding, and encouraging self-feeding with a focus on a balanced diet."

4/8

Sedentary Lifestyles

The doctor further pointed out that binge-watching, coupled with unhealthy snacking, contributes to the obesity epidemic. "Loss of quality time during shared family meals and mindless eating habits coupled with screen time can further worsen the situation." Also Read - Things You Must Never Do If You Love Your Body

5/8

Quality Sleep

Dr Jyothi explained quality sleep is integral to growth, with poor sleep linked to increased sugar intake, leading to obesity. "Interventions like sleep training, maintaining regular sleep times, and identifying treatable causes (such as adenoid enlargement causing sleep apnea) contribute to preventing sleep-related obesity issues."

6/8

Diet Quality

"The quality of a child's diet not only influences weight, but also affects overall growth. Poor diets can lead to malnutrition, sluggishness, and academic performance issues, setting the stage for adult-onset diseases," she said, adding that sugary beverages increase the risk of dental issues, obesity, and hyperactivity. Controlling portion sizes, allowing children autonomy in deciding portions, and following the food pyramid contribute to a healthier diet. Also Read - Turn Your Regular Food Into A Superfood By Doing This...

7/8

Role Of Parents And Caregivers

Encouraging children's involvement in food preparation instills valuable life skills, said the expert, adding that parents should prioritise their kids' needs. "Involving children in food preparation, adhering to traditional food practices, and instilling independence in older children through basic cooking skills contribute to a lifelong commitment to health."