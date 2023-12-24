8 Important Things To Know About Pediatric Obesity

Childhood Obesity









Childhood obesity is a pressing global issue. A body mass index (BMI) below the 5th percentile for age is considered underweight, while a BMI between the 5th and 85th percentile is classified as normal weight. Children with a BMI between the 85th and 95th percentile are categorised as overweight, and those at or above the 95th percentile are considered obese. According to Dr Jyothi Raghuram, senior consultant-general pediatrics and pediatric rheumatology, Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru, pediatric obesity often stems from a surplus of calorie intake over output, fuelled by unbalanced diets and the inversion of the food pyramid. "Sometimes there are hormonal causes such as hypothyroidism or genetic causes leading to childhood obesity," she said.