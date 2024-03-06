  • ENG

8 Healthy Habits Of Parents That Children Instantly Pick Up

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : March 6, 2024 3:01 PM IST

Healthy Habits In Parenting

It is said that children learn from their parents. This is why parents have to lead by example. From healthy eating habits to sleep hygiene, parents ought to make sure their children pick up the good things in life, for the sake of their own health and overall well-being. If a parent reads the newspaper in the morning, as opposed to picking up their phones to reply to work emails and such, the child will also develop this habit of reading the news in the morning. Similarly, if parents decide to eat early dinner and shut down the TV after 10 pm, children will learn what healthy night-time habits entail. Taking to Instagram, parenting coach Swati Gupta listed 10 habits that parents have to be mindful of, especially in the presence of kids, who may watch and learn. Scroll down.

Emotion Detectives

Gupta said that children are experts in deducing the mood of their parents. So, do not offload your negative emotions on them. Keep them away from the heavy stuff.

Family Time Vs Screen Time

Make sure you have a dedicated family hour every day. During this time, the entire family comes together to discuss the happenings of the day. Make sure to keep the phones away. Your child will watch and learn, stay away from gadgets and respect family times.

Laugh Out Loud

Let your laughter be loud. Express your joy. Joy is a universal language. Keep your frustrations away and learn to laugh it out with family to relieve stress. Children thrive in a happy and healthy environment.

Private Talks

Remember to have serious and adult-like conversations after the lights are out, and the kids have gone to bed. They do not need to know, especially at a young age, what the adults are worried about, or what they are discussing. And even if you do begin such talks in front of children, be mindful of their little ears and filter certain words out.

Listen To Your Children

Be patient with your children and listen to them with interest when they speak. Show them that you respect and value their thoughts the same way as you would want them to respect and value yours.

More Hugs

According to the parenting coach, hugs can solve conflicts. It is important to hug it out and display love, instead having a shouting contest at home and spoiling the environment.