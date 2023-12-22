8 Essential Strategies To Safeguard Vascular Health In Diabetics

Vascular System And Diabetes
Diabetes can have a profound effect on vascular health. Dr Krishna Chaitanya, lead consultant -- vascular and endovascular surgery at Aster RV Hospital says individuals with diabetes are at a significantly higher risk of developing vascular complications. "Vascular diseases include a range of conditions such as atherosclerosis, peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease, and stroke, among others," he says, adding that understanding how to prevent vascular complications in diabetes is essential for improving the overall well-being of those affected.