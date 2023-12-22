  • ENG

8 Essential Strategies To Safeguard Vascular Health In Diabetics

Uncontrolled diabetes results in consistently-high levels of glucose in the bloodstream. "This excess sugar can injure the delicate inner lining of blood vessels," says a doctor.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : December 22, 2023 11:01 AM IST

Vascular System And Diabetes

Diabetes can have a profound effect on vascular health. Dr Krishna Chaitanya, lead consultant -- vascular and endovascular surgery at Aster RV Hospital says individuals with diabetes are at a significantly higher risk of developing vascular complications. "Vascular diseases include a range of conditions such as atherosclerosis, peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease, and stroke, among others," he says, adding that understanding how to prevent vascular complications in diabetes is essential for improving the overall well-being of those affected.

High Blood Sugar

According to the doctor, uncontrolled diabetes results in consistently-high levels of glucose in the bloodstream. "This excess sugar can injure the delicate inner lining of blood vessels, leading to inflammation and the formation of fatty deposits," he warns. "Diabetes can also affect the small blood vessels throughout the body, leading to microvascular complications such as retinopathy (eye damage), nephropathy (kidney damage), and neuropathy (nerve damage)."

Blood Sugar Control

Regular monitoring, medication adherence, and following your healthcare provider's guidance are crucial in maintaining optimal glucose levels.

Physical Activity

Exercise helps manage blood sugar, lowers blood pressure, and keeps your weight in check. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, advises Dr Krishna.

Smoking Cessation

The doctor says smoking damages blood vessels and accelerates atherosclerosis. "If you smoke, seeking support to quit is one of the most significant steps you can take to protect your vascular health."

Regular Check-ups

Frequent check-ups with your healthcare provider are essential for monitoring your vascular health, the doctor states. "They can conduct tests to assess your risk factors and identify issues in their early stages."

Foot Care

"For individuals with diabetes, foot care is paramount. Nerve damage can lead to reduced sensation in the feet, making them susceptible to injuries and infections. Regularly inspect your feet, keep them clean and moisturised, and choose appropriate footwear."

Medication Management

If you have been prescribed medications, follow the healthcare provider's instructions. Take prescribed dosages adhering to schedules, and report any side effects or concerns.