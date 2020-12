1 / 9

Good things come in small packages – this is particularly true when it comes to clove. Also known as Laung, this healthy ingredient has been a part of Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine. Mostly used to flavour dishes, this tiny ingredient deserves more attention than it gets. Why? Because it contains antimicrobial, antifungal, antiseptic, antiviral and stimulating properties that provide relief from many health problems. Clove oil is one of the most popular and widely used remedies in aromatherapy. Here are the benefits of including clove oil in your diet.