Most of our ancestors used to reach for jaggery if they were faced with any common ailments. The health benefits of this product of unrefined sugar has been known since ancient times. It is a much healthier version of white sugar and have a piece a day can keep many illnesses away. It is especially good during the long winter months. It is a rich source of many vital vitamins and minerals. Jaggery can boost your immune system, keep your the body warm in the cold months, treat cold and cough and controls the body temperature. Let us look at a few benefits of jaggery.