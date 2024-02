Diseases Detection









Artificial Intelligence is equipped in the early detection of diseases. This is the best part of having AI in healthcare because it not only can detect disease but also can detect them when they are at its earliest stages. This can help enable timely intervention and prevention especially for the diseases which can be fatal if detected late. AI can analyse and identify patterns in conditions heart diseases, cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.