Check Your Stress Levels During Pregnancy









It is very important to stay relaxed during pregnancy, as the mother's mood may affect the baby. Richa Bathla, lactation consultant and women’s health physiotherapist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad says stress is common during pregnancy, because of physical discomforts and other changes. If it continues for long, it may cause high blood pressure, low birth weight babies and other heart-related problems. According to the expert, there are many ways in which you can manage your stress and ensure a relaxed pregnancy period. "Practise relaxation techniques for at least 30 minutes (divided into 2-3 sessions) every day," she suggests.