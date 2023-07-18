Why Low Fiber Diet Is Good For Cancer Treatment?
A low-fiber diet is crucial during cancer treatment for several reasons. It helps alleviate gastrointestinal discomfort. It promotes better nutrient absorption, as a compromised digestive system may struggle to extract essential nutrients from high-fiber foods. By opting for a low-fiber diet, patients can ensure adequate nourishment and support their overall well-being. Lastly, a low-fiber diet supports treatment effectiveness by reducing digestive stress, allowing the body to better tolerate therapies and potentially improving treatment outcomes.