7 Low-Fibers Diets For Patients Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Here are 7 low-fiber diets that you can follow while undergoing cancer treatment.

Published : July 18, 2023 4:55 PM IST

Why Low Fiber Diet Is Good For Cancer Treatment?

A low-fiber diet is crucial during cancer treatment for several reasons. It helps alleviate gastrointestinal discomfort. It promotes better nutrient absorption, as a compromised digestive system may struggle to extract essential nutrients from high-fiber foods. By opting for a low-fiber diet, patients can ensure adequate nourishment and support their overall well-being. Lastly, a low-fiber diet supports treatment effectiveness by reducing digestive stress, allowing the body to better tolerate therapies and potentially improving treatment outcomes.

Cooked Vegetables

Cooked vegetables play a crucial role in a low-fiber diet during cancer treatment. Carrots and green beans, for instance, offer fiber-free options that are gentle on the digestive system. These vegetables provide vital nutrients while reducing the risk of gastrointestinal discomfort, making them an ideal choice for patients.

Fish And Chicken

When it comes to protein intake, tender meats like fish or chicken are preferable for cancer patients on a low-fiber diet. These protein sources offer valuable nutrients without the added burden of fiber, aiding in maintaining adequate protein levels during treatment.

Refined Grains

Refined grains are another significant component of a low-fiber diet. White rice and pasta are easily digestible sources of carbohydrates, providing energy without causing digestive distress. They can be incorporated into meals, offering nourishment and satiety to cancer patients.

Dairy Products

Dairy products can be challenging for some cancer patients to digest due to their lactose or high-fiber content. However, low-fiber dairy options like yogurt and cheese provide essential calcium and protein without exacerbating gastrointestinal symptoms, making them beneficial for maintaining adequate nutrient intake.

Nourishing Soups And Broths

Nourishing soups and broths made with clear liquids are valuable additions to a low-fiber diet during cancer treatment. These liquids provide hydration, essential nutrients and comfort while minimising fiber intake. They can be customised with vegetables, lean meats or grains to ensure a well-rounded and easily digestible meal option.