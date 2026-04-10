7 lightweight oils to mix with castor oil for faster hair growth based on your type

Benefits Of Lightweight Oils To Mix With Castor Oil









Castor oil is more popular in stimulating hair growth and strengthening roots but due to its thick texture it can sometimes feel greasy and heavy. The solution? Blending it with lightweight oils that help increase the usefulness apart from leaving your hair softer, easier to touch and non-sticky. Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director and HOD, Plastic Surgery, Paras Health Gurugram said, “Blending castor oil with lightweight oils improves absorption, reduces heaviness, enhances scalp hydration, minimizes buildup, adds shine, controls frizz and delivers balanced nourishment suitable for regular use across different hair types.” Here are seven lightweight oils to mix with castor oil for faster hair growth based on your type: