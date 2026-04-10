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7 lightweight oils to mix with castor oil for faster hair growth based on your type

Verified Medically Reviewed By: Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra

An expert recommends that ightweight oils can make your hair care routine more efficient and comfortable. These mixtures are not heavy and greasy but can give you well-balanced nourishment for faster hair growth.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : April 10, 2026 2:25 PM IST

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Benefits Of Lightweight Oils To Mix With Castor Oil

Castor oil is more popular in stimulating hair growth and strengthening roots but due to its thick texture it can sometimes feel greasy and heavy. The solution? Blending it with lightweight oils that help increase the usefulness apart from leaving your hair softer, easier to touch and non-sticky. Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director and HOD, Plastic Surgery, Paras Health Gurugram said, “Blending castor oil with lightweight oils improves absorption, reduces heaviness, enhances scalp hydration, minimizes buildup, adds shine, controls frizz and delivers balanced nourishment suitable for regular use across different hair types.” Here are seven lightweight oils to mix with castor oil for faster hair growth based on your type:

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Grapeseed Oil

Grapeseed oil is best for people who have fine hair or oily hair because of its ultra-light texture. Diluting this oil with castor oil can help you to reap the benefits of making your hair strands stronger and reduce breakage without leaving any greasy residue.

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Rosehip Oil

Rosehip oil is a lightweight oil with full of antioxidants that can keep the scalp moist and prevent buildup. These mixtures are lightweight and one of the best for growing your hair faster based on your hair type.

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Coconut Oil

Coconut is a little heavier than other oils on this list but diluting a small amount of this natural substance can increase hydration and decrease protein loss when combined with castor oil. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.