7 lightweight hair oils that nourish without weighing your hair down

Benefits Of Lightweight Hair Oils









Massaging your hair with oil is an age old tradition of keeping the mane healthy and shiny. But the fact is that many people are afraid of it as they believe that it could leave their hair greasy and heavy. The good news is that you can apply lightweight hair oils that will enrich your hair without making it greasy and sticky. According to Dr. Mandeep Singh, Director and HOD, Plastic Surgery, Paras Health Gurugram the key to keeping your scalp healthy is to select the appropriate oil depending on your hair type as well as to avoid its dryness and damage. He said, “They help maintain hydration, improve manageability and suitable for regular use though excessive application may lead to undesirable complications. As for any product including lightweight oils it needs to be based on your hair type and under medical supervision.” Here are seven lightweight hair oils that you should consider for better hair health without weighing your hair down: