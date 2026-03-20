7 foods packed with antioxidants that are beyond green tea

Importance Of Antioxidant Rich Foods









Even though it is true that green tea has numerous health advantages many of the common food items are equally potent in fighting oxidative stress. The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, “Antioxidants are chemicals that interact with and neutralize free radicals, thus preventing them from causing damage. Antioxidants are also known as “free radical scavengers.” You do not need to use green tea exclusively to get your antioxidant supplement. With all these nutrient-enriched foods in your daily meals, you will be able to boost your body defense mechanism naturally and enhance your health in the long run.Here are seven foods that you ought to incorporate in your diet: