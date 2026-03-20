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7 foods packed with antioxidants that are beyond green tea

Green tea is not the only antioxidant superstar that will help in combating the effects of oxidative stress and protect health. Check out these seven foods packed with antioxidants which can be consumed every day...

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : March 20, 2026 12:13 PM IST

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Importance Of Antioxidant Rich Foods

Even though it is true that green tea has numerous health advantages many of the common food items are equally potent in fighting oxidative stress. The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, “Antioxidants are chemicals that interact with and neutralize free radicals, thus preventing them from causing damage. Antioxidants are also known as “free radical scavengers.” You do not need to use green tea exclusively to get your antioxidant supplement. With all these nutrient-enriched foods in your daily meals, you will be able to boost your body defense mechanism naturally and enhance your health in the long run.Here are seven foods that you ought to incorporate in your diet:

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Spinach

Spinach is also rich in vitamins A and C, all of which are essential antioxidants that makes leafy green to promote eye health and inflammation.

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Beetroot

Beetroot is bright and nutritious food that is rich in betalains which aids in fighting inflammation and detoxification of the body.

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Nuts

Almonds and walnuts contain plenty of vitamin E and good fats which you can add to your daily diet. Experts note that a handful of nutritious nuts can keep your heart healthy and prevent the destruction of cells. Also Read - 10 Compelling Reasons to Add Tayberries to Your Diet

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Dark Chocolate

A chocolate lover will be glad to know that dark chocolate is a source of flavonoids, which are beneficial to the heart. All you need to do is selecting at least 70 per cent cocoa varieties.

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Blueberries

These tiny but mighty fruits are antioxidant superstars. Blueberries are packed with anthocyanins that can be used to enhance brain activity and prevent ageing. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - What Are The 10 Health Benefits Of Antioxidants?