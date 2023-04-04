Sign In
7 Amazing Home Remedies for High Cholesterol

Are you suffering from high cholesterol levels? Worry not, we bring you the best and the most natural ways to get rid of this problem. Read on to know more.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : April 4, 2023 2:17 PM IST

What Happens When Your Cholesterol Level Shoots Up?

Heart diseases are increasing massively in India, but how much do you know about the contributing factors to this problem? In a study, experts have revealed that a maximum number of patients suffering from heart diseases or conditions have been diagnosed with high cholesterol levels. The excessive amount of cholesterol, a waxy substance in the blood can affect the blood flow if not kept under control. Hindrance in the blood flow can cause heart disease. If you are also looking for easy home remedies to bring down your cholesterol naturally, you are at the right place. Scroll down to get the easy and amazing ways to tame down your rising cholesterol levels, and protect your heart from suffering the worst of the condition.

What Is Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is usually found in the blood. Our body makes all the cholesterol it needs from the foods we consume. However, some factors can have an impact on cholesterol levels, these include -- Genetics, age, diet, and activity levels. They can contribute largely to increasing the risk of a person developing high cholesterol.

High Cholesterol & Heart Diseases: The Link

High cholesterol is one of the major risk factors for any kind of heart disease, including heart blockage, heart attack and stroke. High Cholesterol can increase the risk of heart attack by 50 per cent. It can also raise your risk of stroke. In particular, high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol raise your risk of these conditions. LDL cholesterol is often called “bad” cholesterol.

Controlling High Cholesterol Is Important

Managing high cholesterol levels is thus important. Consult your doctor as soon as you notice the symptoms of high cholesterol. The basic remedies include medication and lifestyle changes. For example, maintaining a healthy weight for your body size, increasing your physical activity, eating the right foods, and limiting alcohol intake can help bring your cholesterol levels down.

Avoid Trans Fats

A patient with a high cholesterol level is at high risk of suffering heart disease. It is therefore advisable to keep track of the trans fats intake. Trans fats have been linked to increase total cholesterol and LDL in the body. Some foods that are rich in trans fats are -- fast foods, pizzas, nondairy coffee creamer, etc.

Eat Soluble Fiber

Soluble fiber is a group of compounds which are found in plants. Soluble fiber can effectively reduce the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream, thus keeping high blood cholesterol levels under check. According to the experts, five to 10 grams or more of soluble fiber a day decreases your LDL cholesterol. One serving of breakfast cereal with oatmeal or oat bran provides 3 to 4 grams of fiber.

Garlic

Another great home remedy for treating high cholesterol is garlic. Easily found in the kitchen, this Ayurvedic herb has several benefits, and one of them is managing cholesterol levels. According to the studies, consuming one clove of garlic per day, or 3–6 grams (g), can reduce cholesterol levels by 10%.

Red Yeast Rice

Another great traditional home remedy to treat high cholesterol is red yeast rice. Red yeast rice is a traditional Chinese medicine which has been proven beneficial in treating high cholesterol levels.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish and fish oils. They are believed to help reduce the risk of getting heart disease. Some of the foods which contain Omega-3 fatty acids are -- walnuts, canola oil, salmon, tuna, sardines, soybean, etc.

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds come packed with alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This is an omega-3 fatty acid which can effectively help in lowering a person's risk of suffering heart disease.