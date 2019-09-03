1 / 6

If we have made apple the most famous fruit in the world, apple has also made us healthier. An apple a day keeps the doctor away is not just an old Welsh quote said for no reason, apple actually comes with major health benefits. According to a recent study conducted at the Umea University, Sweden, the anti bacterial properties of apple coupled its high vitamin C content helps build immunity against pneumonia, a lung disorder.Apple is one of the highest cultivated and consumed fruits in the world and for good reasons. It is rich in antioxidants and dietary fibre, nutrients that come with more than one health benefits.There are no major side effects of eating apple. However, some recent studies indicate that the level of acid in apple has risen over time and that apple seeds contain cyanide, a deadly poision. But these are the results of faulty cultivation. Apart from these man-made problems, apples won’t give you a chance to worry. They will only enrich your health and add to your well-being. Here are some major health benefits of apple.