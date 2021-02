1 / 7

How often do you worry about your liver health? Most people ignore the issue unless they have been diagnosed with liver disease such as cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, etc. It is crucial to take care of your liver as it plays an essential role in regulating many of your body’s functions, including the regulation of metabolism, conversion of nutrients into something that your body can use later. While it is important to know what foods to eat, you should also be aware of the foods that you need to avoid.