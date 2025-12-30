Select Language

6 Ways To Stay Active During Winter Season

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that an individual must do at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense physical activity per week. Check out six ways to keep yourself moving:

Published : December 30, 2025 10:32 AM IST

How To Stay Active In WInter

As the winter season sets in, staying active can be challenging due to uncertain weather conditions outside and simply due to being cold. It is normal for people to want to sit idly under blankets, holding a warm hot cocoa. But staying physically active, even during the winter seasons is important for your mental and physical well-being. And if you have a fitness goal, it is non-negotiable to stay inactive, regardless of the weather conditions outside. If you are finding challenges to stay active this winter season, here are six ways to keep yourself moving:

Wear Layers

Staying warm is important during the winter season because it can make you feel lazy and uncomfortable staying active. Experts recommend wearing several layers of clothes if the air gets crisp enough to make you feel uncomfortable with the passing days. However, the key is to ensure that you wear comfortable clothing so that the items can be removed easily as you become warmer.

Workout Online

If you cannot step outside your house during the cold winter months to workout, you can consider joining free or low-cost online exercise classes to help you do stretches, dance and aerobics. Joint pain and body aches are very common during the winter season, so staying active is important to promote flexibility and relaxation.

Nature Walk

Check the weather conditions outside, and if the temperature is bearable for a nature walk then you must schedule time during the day to enjoy nature. You don’t have to necessarily go into the woods, but take a light stroll around a safe neighbourhood or park to refresh your mind, while staying physically active.

Plan Ahead

If you are unsure whether to work indoors or outdoors for the upcoming days, you can plan your days ahead by staying updated about the weather conditions from your local authorities. This will help you to monitor how to dress up if you are stepping outside your house. It will also help you to plan your activities accordingly.