Conditioning Also Protects Hair From The Dry And Cold Weather As Well As The Sun Damage









One can use an essential hair oil, warm it, and massage the scalp. It can be left on for 30 minutes to overnight, depending on the scalp and hair quality. This will give life to your dry and frizzy hair. Stay on conditioners is also recommended once every 2-3 weeks. Also Read - Pickles For Pregnant Women: What Are The Health Aspects You Should Be Aware Of?