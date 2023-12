Take Strategic Breaks

While pushing through tasks for extended periods may seem productive, it often leads to diminishing returns in cognitive performance. Instead, adopt a strategy of taking short, strategic breaks. Research suggests that brief breaks during challenging tasks can prevent mental fatigue and improve overall performance. Consider techniques like the Pomodoro Technique, where you work for 25 minutes and then take a 5-minute break.