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6 superfoods to mix with coconut water for a more hydrating morning drink

Together with a proper diet and healthy lifestyle, these small add-ons may aid in ensuring hydration, digestion and overall wellbeing during the hot summer season.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : March 16, 2026 4:40 PM IST

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Benefits Of Coconut Water

Coconut water has been regarded as one of the most refreshing natural beverages because it is packed with electrolytes like magnesium and potassium which aid in the replacement of body fluids and maintain hydration. Although coconut water alone is healthy the drink could be supplemented with a couple of other ingredients rich in nutrients to increase vitamins, antioxidants and fibre, thus, it can be used as a simple morning drink that promotes overall health. Here are six superfoods you can mix with coconut water for a more hydrating morning drink:

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Lemon Juice

Squeezing lemon into coconut water will supplement flavour and nutrition. Lemons are good sources of vitamin C and antioxidants which help in boosting the immune system and the skin. Mixing a few drops of lemon with a natural sweetness of coconut water makes it a refreshing morning drink. Also Read - 7 Health Benefits Of Drinking Coconut Water On An Empty Stomach Daily

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Basil Seeds

Basil seeds are other good ingredients to add into coconut water that are sometimes mistaken with chia seeds. When basil seeds are soaked in water they swell and form like a gel like substance which aids in digestion and hydration. This combination of this drink is widely popular as summer beverages due to its cooling effects.

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Mint Leaves

Apart from the instant upliftment of the flavour of the drink mixing fresh mint leaves with coconut water can promote better digestion. Mint has been known to calm the stomach and may help to decrease bloating or post meal discomfort. Whereas drinking coconut water during hot summer season can be refreshing because of its cooling properties.

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Alma Powder

Amla or Indian gooseberry is full of vitamin C and strong antioxidants that can be beneficial in enhancing immunity and other digestive functions when used with a small dosage of amla powder to coconut water. It makes it slightly tart and it goes well with the drink.