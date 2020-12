1 / 7

Maintain a healthy sexual life is not only necessary for a healthy relationship, but for your overall mental, physical, and emotional health. Research has proved that sex is extremely beneficial to our health. According to researchers, sex activates a variety of neurotransmitters that impact several other organs in our bodies, including the brain. In fact, some experts say that a good and satisfying sex life can help increase your lifespan by bringing down your risk of many serious health complications. However, you need to practice safe sex to reap the benefits. Unsafe sex or unprotected sex can make you more likely to get sexually transmitted infections (STI).If you’re practising a heathy sex, it can benefit you in many ways. Here are some science-backed benefits of having sex more often or at least a minimum of twice a week.