Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a blood pressure of at least 140/90mmhg accompanied by proteinuria. Women with higher BMI and high levels of triglycerides are more likely to develop preeclampsia during pregnancy. Further research also reveals that women with a history of preeclampsia have higher insulin resistance and increase the incidence of high blood pressure after several years postpartum. What are the biomarkers of metabolic syndrome?